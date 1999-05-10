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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Gandolfini
Michael Gandolfini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Gandolfini
Michael Gandolfini
Michael Gandolfini
Date of Birth
10 May 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Cherry
(2021)
7.0
The Many Saints of Newark
(2021)
6.6
Beau Is Afraid
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Music
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
6.6
Warfare
Warfare
War
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Bob Marley: One Love
Bob Marley: One Love
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Beau Is Afraid
Beau Is Afraid
Horror, Drama, Comedy
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Landscape with Invisible Hand
Landscape with Invisible Hand
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Cat Person
Cat Person
Drama, Thriller
2023, France / USA
Watch trailer
7
The Many Saints of Newark
The Many Saints Of Newark
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2021, USA
7.1
Cherry
Cherry
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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