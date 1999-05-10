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Michael Gandolfini
Michael Gandolfini Michael Gandolfini
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini

Date of Birth
10 May 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Cherry 7.1
Cherry (2021)
The Many Saints of Newark 7.0
The Many Saints of Newark (2021)
Beau Is Afraid 6.6
Beau Is Afraid (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Warfare 6.6
Warfare Warfare
War 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Bob Marley: One Love 6.2
Bob Marley: One Love Bob Marley: One Love
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Beau Is Afraid 6.6
Beau Is Afraid Beau Is Afraid
Horror, Drama, Comedy 2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Landscape with Invisible Hand 6.3
Landscape with Invisible Hand Landscape with Invisible Hand
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Cat Person 6.2
Cat Person Cat Person
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Watch trailer
The Many Saints of Newark 7
The Many Saints of Newark The Many Saints Of Newark
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Cherry 7.1
Cherry Cherry
Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
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