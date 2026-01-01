A newspaper publisher, wanting to prove a point about the insufficiency of circumstantial evidence, talks his possible son-in-law Tom into a hoax in an attempt to expose ineptitude of the city's hard-line district attorney. The plan is to have Tom plant clues leading to his arrest for killing a female nightclub dancer. Once Tom is found guilty, he is to reveal the setup and humiliate the DA.
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, Jenseits allen Zweifels, Más allá de la duda, A Verdade e o Medo, Coupable à l'unanimité, Det perfekte alibi, Dincolo de orice îndoială, Elektriska stolen väntar, Falskt alibi, Invraisemblable vérité, Kétségtelenül indokolt, L'alibi era perfetto, L'invraisemblable vérité, Ponad wszelką wątpliwość, Sähkötuoli odottaa, Savrseni alibi, Schuldig bevonden, Suplício de uma Alma, Ta ihni itan pseftika, Varaye Shakke Maeghool, Verdwenen alibi, Τα ίχνη ήταν ψεύτικα, Отвъд разумното съмнение, По ту сторону разумного сомнения, 条理ある疑いの彼方に