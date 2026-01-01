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Poster of Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
6.9
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
6.9

Beyond a Reasonable Doubt

, 1956
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
USA / Crime, Drama, Film-Noir / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
6.9
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt - trailer
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt  trailer

Synopsis

A newspaper publisher, wanting to prove a point about the insufficiency of circumstantial evidence, talks his possible son-in-law Tom into a hoax in an attempt to expose ineptitude of the city's hard-line district attorney. The plan is to have Tom plant clues leading to his arrest for killing a female nightclub dancer. Once Tom is found guilty, he is to reveal the setup and humiliate the DA.

Cast

Dana Andrews
Joan Fontaine
Joan Fontaine
Sidney Blackmer
Arthur Franz
Philip Bourneuf
Ed Binns
Ed Binns
Director Fritz Lang
Writer Douglas Morrow
Composer Herschel Burke Gilbert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1956
Production Bert E. Friedlob Productions
Also known as
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, Jenseits allen Zweifels, Más allá de la duda, A Verdade e o Medo, Coupable à l'unanimité, Det perfekte alibi, Dincolo de orice îndoială, Elektriska stolen väntar, Falskt alibi, Invraisemblable vérité, Kétségtelenül indokolt, L'alibi era perfetto, L'invraisemblable vérité, Ponad wszelką wątpliwość, Sähkötuoli odottaa, Savrseni alibi, Schuldig bevonden, Suplício de uma Alma, Ta ihni itan pseftika, Varaye Shakke Maeghool, Verdwenen alibi, Τα ίχνη ήταν ψεύτικα, Отвъд разумното съмнение, По ту сторону разумного сомнения, 条理ある疑いの彼方に

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

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