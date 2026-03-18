Bullah is a powerful tale set in the spiritual heart of Punjab, where faith and resistance collide. Bullah emerges as a modern champion against injustice, inheriting his father’s philosophical legacy to confront a corrupt, oppressive system. Guided by Sophia, a brave undercover agent and trusted ally, he navigates love, sacrifice, and moral conflict. Opposing them are mafia lord Bakshi and his ruthless enforcer Shahu, embodiments of fear and exploitation. Alongside free spirits and displaced souls who find refuge in his home, Bullah’s journey unfolds as one of loss, resilience, and awakening—revealing that wherever injustice reigns, a force will rise to challenge it.