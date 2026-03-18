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Poster of Bullah
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Bullah
6.0

Bullah

, 2026
Bullah
India / Action
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Bullah
6.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Bullah is a powerful tale set in the spiritual heart of Punjab, where faith and resistance collide. Bullah emerges as a modern champion against injustice, inheriting his father’s philosophical legacy to confront a corrupt, oppressive system. Guided by Sophia, a brave undercover agent and trusted ally, he navigates love, sacrifice, and moral conflict. Opposing them are mafia lord Bakshi and his ruthless enforcer Shahu, embodiments of fear and exploitation. Alongside free spirits and displaced souls who find refuge in his home, Bullah’s journey unfolds as one of loss, resilience, and awakening—revealing that wherever injustice reigns, a force will rise to challenge it.

Cast

Shaan Shahid
Adnan Butt
Naeem Butt
Naeema Naeem Butt
Khurram Ejaz
Ali Josh
Director Shoaib Khan
Writer Nasir Adib
Composer Salil Amrute, Sajid Hussain Chakko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 March 2026
Release date
18 March 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $44,431
Production Shake Films
Also known as
Bullah

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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