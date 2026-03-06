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Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
8.3
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
, 2026
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
India / Drama
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8.3
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Synopsis
On the mysterious Kerala–Tamil Nadu border lies a forest no one dares to enter. Legends say that whoever steps inside never returns alive. Stories of ghosts and supernatural forces have haunted the nearby villages for years.
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Cast
Sidharth Bharathan
Kudassanad Kanakam
Neethu Krishna
Vineeth Kumar
Fahad Sidheekh
Assim Jamal
Askar Ali
Senthil Krishna
Sreekanth Dasan
Gouri Vineeth
Rajesh Azhikkodan
Director
Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu
Writer
Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu
Composer
Godwin Thomas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
6 March 2026
Release date
6 March 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$160,947
Production
Nalla Cinema Productions
Also known as
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, The Incident: Chapter One
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
11
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 3 March 2026
Showtimes
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