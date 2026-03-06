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Poster of Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
8.3

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

, 2026
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
India / Drama
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Poster of Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
8.3
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Synopsis

On the mysterious Kerala–Tamil Nadu border lies a forest no one dares to enter. Legends say that whoever steps inside never returns alive. Stories of ghosts and supernatural forces have haunted the nearby villages for years.

Cast

Sidharth Bharathan
Kudassanad Kanakam
Neethu Krishna
Vineeth Kumar
Fahad Sidheekh
Assim Jamal
Askar Ali
Senthil Krishna
Sreekanth Dasan
Gouri Vineeth
Rajesh Azhikkodan
Director Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu
Writer Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu
Composer Godwin Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 March 2026
Release date
6 March 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $160,947
Production Nalla Cinema Productions
Also known as
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, The Incident: Chapter One

Film rating

8.3
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 3 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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