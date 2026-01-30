Menu
I Want More
I Want More
I Want More
Drama
Synopsis
Marcin decides to take a risky gamble to save the life of his beloved's father. He draws his friends into a cybercrime that spirals out of control. Greed, loyalty and love clash in a dramatic finale.
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026
Poland
Budget
$2
Production
24Media
Also known as
Chce wiecej, Chcę więcej, I Want More
Cast
Przemyslaw Bluszcz
Jaroslaw Boberek
Piotr Cyrwus
Sebastian Dela
Jan Frycz
Piotr Stramowski
Film rating
5.3
11
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
