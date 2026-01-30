Menu
I Want More

I Want More
Synopsis

Marcin decides to take a risky gamble to save the life of his beloved's father. He draws his friends into a cybercrime that spirals out of control. Greed, loyalty and love clash in a dramatic finale.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026 Poland
Budget $2
Production 24Media
Also known as
Chce wiecej, Chcę więcej, I Want More
Cast
Przemyslaw Bluszcz
Jaroslaw Boberek
Piotr Cyrwus
Sebastian Dela
Jan Frycz
Piotr Stramowski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb
