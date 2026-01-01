Menu
Synopsis

Over the course of one night, a small-town diner becomes the epicenter of a deadly standoff involving rogue federal agents, a fast-talking con man with a dangerous past, and a waitress harboring secrets of her own. As loyalties blur and tensions erupt, survival depends on who can outthink – and outgun – everyone else. In this diner, the 'best pancakes in the county' turn out to be the least explosive thing on the menu.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Budget $9,000,000
Production Beno Films, CaliWood Pictures, Fluffybear Media
Director
Ken Sanzel
Cast
Nicolas Cage
Justin Long
Shelley Hennig
