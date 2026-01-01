Menu
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
The Housemaid's Secret
The Housemaid's Secret
The Housemaid's Secret
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Synopsis
The sequel to The Housemaid. Based on the second novel in McFadden's bestselling trilogy.
Expand
Country
USA
Production
Hidden Pictures, Lionsgate, Pretty Dangerous Pictures
Also known as
The Housemaid's Secret
Director
Paul Feig
Cast
Sydney Sweeney
Amanda Seyfried
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
