Chilean martial-arts star Marko Zaror is Bruno, an ex-SEAL struggling with PTSD. He lives a life in fear of his demons until one day when he discovers a beautiful woman with no past of her own. Together they begin to build a life, but when she disappears, Bruno must return to his violent past if he’s going to save her from a shocking conspiracy.
CountryAustralia / Chile / Thailand / USA
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross$13,831
ProductionAtomik Content, Los Lobos Records, Zaror Entertainment