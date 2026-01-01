Menu
Chilean martial-arts star Marko Zaror is Bruno, an ex-SEAL struggling with PTSD. He lives a life in fear of his demons until one day when he discovers a beautiful woman with no past of her own. Together they begin to build a life, but when she disappears, Bruno must return to his violent past if he’s going to save her from a shocking conspiracy.
Country Australia / Chile / Thailand / USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $13,831
Production Atomik Content, Los Lobos Records, Zaror Entertainment
Also known as
Affinity, Affinity: Więzy krwi, Bionaine, Navy Seals: Extraction (2026), Project: Affinity
Director
Brandon Slagle
Brandon Slagle
Cast
Louis Mandylor
Louis Mandylor
Marko Zaror
Marko Zaror
Brooke Ence
Jane Mirro
Elliott Allison
Elliott Allison
4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
