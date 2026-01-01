In the Qin Dynasty, time-traveller Hong Siu-lung has lived in seclusion with his family for twenty years. Yet every step he takes remains under the watchful eye of his former disciple, now the Qin Emperor. On the brink of ultimate power after conquering the six warring states, the emperor is suddenly ambushed by a mysterious team wielding advanced weapons clearly originating from Hong’s time. Drawn together by fate again, Hong and Qin Emperor are forced to confront the long-buried conflict between them, because the future now depends on how they settle their past.
CountryHong Kong / China
Runtime1 hour 47 minutes
Production year2025
Budget350,000,000 HKD
Worldwide Gross$79,416,447
ProductionChina Star Movie, Huace Pictures, One Cool Film Production
Also known as
Chum Chun Gei, Back to the Past, 尋秦記, Tầm Tần Ký, 寻秦记