Poster of Back to the Past
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Back to the Past

Back to the Past

Chum Chun Gei 18+
Synopsis

In the Qin Dynasty, time-traveller Hong Siu-lung has lived in seclusion with his family for twenty years. Yet every step he takes remains under the watchful eye of his former disciple, now the Qin Emperor. On the brink of ultimate power after conquering the six warring states, the emperor is suddenly ambushed by a mysterious team wielding advanced weapons clearly originating from Hong’s time. Drawn together by fate again, Hong and Qin Emperor are forced to confront the long-buried conflict between them, because the future now depends on how they settle their past.
Country Hong Kong / China
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget 350,000,000 HKD
Worldwide Gross $79,416,447
Production China Star Movie, Huace Pictures, One Cool Film Production
Also known as
Chum Chun Gei, Back to the Past, 尋秦記, Tầm Tần Ký, 寻秦记
Director
Jack Lai
Ng Yuen-Fai
Cast
Louis Koo
Raymond Lam
Jessica Hester Hsuan
Sonija Kwok
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
