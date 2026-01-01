Honed from childhood into a merciless killing machine by a criminal organization, assassin Sook-hee is recruited with the promise of freedom after ten years of service. However, secrets from her past destroy everything she’s worked for and now she embarks on a roaring rampage of revenge.
CountrySouth Korea
Runtime2 hours 4 minutes
Production year2017
Worldwide Gross$8,737,458
ProductionApeitda, Next Entertainment World (NEW)
Also known as
Aknyeo, The Villainess, La villana, A Vilã, Ác Nữ Báo Thù, Akujo, Halastamatu, L'assassina, Pani Zło, The Villainess - Professione assassina, Ticăloasa, Zlikovac, Злодейка, Лиходійка, 悪女 AKUJO, 惡女