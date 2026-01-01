Menu
Poster of The Villainess
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Villainess

The Villainess

Aknyeo 18+
Synopsis

Honed from childhood into a merciless killing machine by a criminal organization, assassin Sook-hee is recruited with the promise of freedom after ten years of service. However, secrets from her past destroy everything she’s worked for and now she embarks on a roaring rampage of revenge.
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2017
Worldwide Gross $8,737,458
Production Apeitda, Next Entertainment World (NEW)
Also known as
Aknyeo, The Villainess, La villana, A Vilã, Ác Nữ Báo Thù, Akujo, Halastamatu, L'assassina, Pani Zło, The Villainess - Professione assassina, Ticăloasa, Zlikovac, Злодейка, Лиходійка, 悪女 AKUJO, 惡女
Director
Jung Byung-gil
Cast
Ok-bin Kim
Ok-bin Kim
Shin Ha-kyun
Seong Joon
Seong Joon
Kim Seo-hyeong
Kim Seo-hyeong
Jo Eun-ji
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
