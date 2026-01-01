Menu
Poster of V/H/S/99
1 poster
V/H/S/99

V/H/S/99

V/H/S/99 18+
Synopsis

A thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations, harkening back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Bloody Disgusting, Cinepocalypse Productions, Cook Filmworks
Also known as
V/H/S/99, V/H/S 99, Dehşet Kaseti 99, Đoạn Băng Kinh Hoàng Năm 99, VHS 99, З/Л/О 99, 致命录像带99
Director
Flying Lotus
Maggie Levin
Cast
Tybee Diskin
Ally Ioannides
Steven Ogg
Emily Sweet
5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
