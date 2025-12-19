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Poster of Everyone Loves Someone...
Kinoafisha Films Everyone Loves Someone...

Everyone Loves Someone...

, 1988
Vse kogo-to lyubyat...
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Everyone Loves Someone...

Synopsis

According to the stories of I.Kasafutdinov. Grigory has been working as a diver in the Sea of Okhotsk for many years. He misses his six-year-old son Dimka very much and decides to return to his hometown to invite his ex-wife Katya to try to somehow establish a life together. When he arrives, he finds out that Katya has a new husband, and she is expecting a child from him. Grigory asks to give him his son in exchange for all the money earned in the north, and Katya, after a brief hesitation, agrees. Grigory takes Dimka away, but the police overtake them at the train station. At the police station, Grigory learns that his ex-wife has filed a complaint about the abduction of her son...

Cast

Boris Galkin
Boris Galkin
Grigoriy
Marina Yakovleva
Marina Yakovleva
Katya
Vladimir Sichkar
Kostya
Antonina Shuranova
Klavdiya Ivanovna
Viktor Gogolev
Viktor Gogolev
Frol Romanovich
Tatyana Chekatovskaya
Elena Turova
Irina Baubel
Zhenya
Dmitriy Kuchin
Dima
Vladimir Gorokhov
Lyudmila Ksenofontova
Director Dmitriy Zaytsev
Writer Fyodor Konev
Composer Igor Volchek, Ihar Volčak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 1988
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Vse kogo-to lyubyat..., Все кого-то любят..., Все кого-нибудь любят

Film rating

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Rate 0 vote
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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