According to the stories of I.Kasafutdinov. Grigory has been working as a diver in the Sea of Okhotsk for many years. He misses his six-year-old son Dimka very much and decides to return to his hometown to invite his ex-wife Katya to try to somehow establish a life together. When he arrives, he finds out that Katya has a new husband, and she is expecting a child from him. Grigory asks to give him his son in exchange for all the money earned in the north, and Katya, after a brief hesitation, agrees. Grigory takes Dimka away, but the police overtake them at the train station. At the police station, Grigory learns that his ex-wife has filed a complaint about the abduction of her son...

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