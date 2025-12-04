Menu
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim? 18+
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 December 2025
Release date
4 December 2025 Kazakhstan 12+
Production Tiger Films
Also known as
Ruyin kim?, Руың кім
Director
Aset Zhumakanov
Cast
Aybek Azimbek
Merey Maқazhan
Kairat Adilgerey
Laura Myrzakhmetova
Nurdaulet Shertim
