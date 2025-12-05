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Man Finds Tape
5.5
Man Finds Tape
, 2025
Man Finds Tape
USA / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
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5.5
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Synopsis
Pulled in by a series of strange and unexplainable video clips, a brother and sister team up to investigate the events captured in the footage, only to discover a shocking secret that’s overtaking their small-town Texas community.
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Cast
Mia Dedear
Model
Judy McMillan
Abigail and Fernette
Kelsey Pribilski
Lynn Page
Graham Skipper
Winston Boon
Brian Villalobos
The Stranger
John Gholson
Reverend Endicott Carr
Christine V. Hall
Joelle Cantor
Nell Kessler
Wendy Parker
William Magnuson
Lucas Page
Will Goss
Larkin Church Congregation
Patrick J. Neese
Larkin Church Congregation
Christopher Bruce Ladd
Church patron
Director
Paul Gandersman
Writer
Paul Gandersman
,
Peter S. Hall
Composer
Jimmy LaValle
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
5 December 2025
World premiere
5 December 2025
Worldwide Gross
$11,139
Production
Arcanum Pictures, Rustic Films, XYZ Films
Also known as
Man Finds Tape, Человек находит кассету
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 5 December 2025
Quotes
Lynn Page
The monsters of the 21st century feed in broad daylight.
Showtimes
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