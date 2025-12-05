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Poster of Man Finds Tape
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Man Finds Tape
5.5

Man Finds Tape

, 2025
Man Finds Tape
USA / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Man Finds Tape
5.5
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Synopsis

Pulled in by a series of strange and unexplainable video clips, a brother and sister team up to investigate the events captured in the footage, only to discover a shocking secret that’s overtaking their small-town Texas community.

Cast

Mia Dedear
Model
Judy McMillan
Judy McMillan
Abigail and Fernette
Kelsey Pribilski
Kelsey Pribilski
Lynn Page
Graham Skipper
Graham Skipper
Winston Boon
Brian Villalobos
The Stranger
John Gholson
Reverend Endicott Carr
Christine V. Hall
Joelle Cantor
Nell Kessler
Wendy Parker
William Magnuson
Lucas Page
Will Goss
Larkin Church Congregation
Patrick J. Neese
Larkin Church Congregation
Christopher Bruce Ladd
Church patron
Director Paul Gandersman
Writer Paul Gandersman, Peter S. Hall
Composer Jimmy LaValle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 5 December 2025
World premiere 5 December 2025
Worldwide Gross $11,139
Production Arcanum Pictures, Rustic Films, XYZ Films
Also known as
Man Finds Tape, Человек находит кассету

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 5 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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