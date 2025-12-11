Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Lost in the Spotlight
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Lost in the Spotlight
7.4

Lost in the Spotlight

, 2025
Lupa Daratan
Indonesia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Lost in the Spotlight
7.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

On the cusp of landing a lead role in a prestigious biopic, a celebrated actor suddenly finds himself losing all his acting abilities.

Cast

Vino G. Bastian
Vino Agustian
Dea Panendra
Dimi
Mike Lucock
Mike Lucock
Amir
Morgan Oey
Morgan Oey
Morgan Woo
Ardit Erwandha
Lukman Sardi
Lukman Sardi
Agus Kuncoro
Iksan
Emil Kusumo
Hasto
Sadha Triyudha
Andi
Sheila Dara Aisha
Sheila
Arswendy Bening Swara
Arswendy Bening Swara
Sudibyo
Nadine Alexandra
Nadine
Director Ernest Prakasa
Writer Ernest Prakasa
Composer Alden Luhukay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 11 December 2025
World premiere 11 December 2025
Production Imajinari
Also known as
Lupa Daratan, Lost in the Spotlight, Bị Lạc Trong Ánh Đèn Sân Khấu, Deslumbrado, Fuera de foco, Jumogbadji moshada, Kendimi Kaybettim, Perdu sous les projecteurs, The Actor, Zagubiony talent, 忘我星途

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more