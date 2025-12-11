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7.4
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Lost in the Spotlight
7.4
Lost in the Spotlight
, 2025
Lupa Daratan
Indonesia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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7.4
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Synopsis
On the cusp of landing a lead role in a prestigious biopic, a celebrated actor suddenly finds himself losing all his acting abilities.
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Cast
Vino G. Bastian
Vino Agustian
Dea Panendra
Dimi
Mike Lucock
Amir
Morgan Oey
Morgan Woo
Ardit Erwandha
Lukman Sardi
Agus Kuncoro
Iksan
Emil Kusumo
Hasto
Sadha Triyudha
Andi
Sheila Dara Aisha
Sheila
Arswendy Bening Swara
Sudibyo
Nadine Alexandra
Nadine
Director
Ernest Prakasa
Writer
Ernest Prakasa
Composer
Alden Luhukay
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
11 December 2025
World premiere
11 December 2025
Production
Imajinari
Also known as
Lupa Daratan, Lost in the Spotlight, Bị Lạc Trong Ánh Đèn Sân Khấu, Deslumbrado, Fuera de foco, Jumogbadji moshada, Kendimi Kaybettim, Perdu sous les projecteurs, The Actor, Zagubiony talent, 忘我星途
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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