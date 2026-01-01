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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Lukman Sardi
Lukman Sardi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukman Sardi
Lukman Sardi
Lukman Sardi
Date of Birth
14 July 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Photocopier
(2021)
7.4
Autobiography
(2022)
7.4
Lost in the Spotlight
(2025)
Filmography
6.9
Ghost in the Cell
Ghost in the Cell
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2026, Indonesia / South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
Lost in the Spotlight
Lupa Daratan
Comedy, Drama
2025, Indonesia
6.3
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, Indonesia
6.9
Dominion of Darkness
Kuasa Gelap
Horror
2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
5.3
Borderless Fog
Kabut Berduri
Crime, Drama, Detective
2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
7.4
Autobiography
Autobiography
Thriller
2022, France / Germany / Indonesia / Philippines / Poland / Qatar / Singapore
7.7
Photocopier
Penyalin Cahaya
Crime, Drama, Mystery
2021, Indonesia
Watch trailer
6.1
Gundala
Gundala
Action, Adventure, Drama
2019, Indonesia
Show more
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