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Lukman Sardi
Lukman Sardi Lukman Sardi
Kinoafisha Persons Lukman Sardi

Lukman Sardi

Lukman Sardi

Date of Birth
14 July 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Photocopier 7.7
Photocopier (2021)
Autobiography 7.4
Autobiography (2022)
Lost in the Spotlight 7.4
Lost in the Spotlight (2025)

Filmography

Ghost in the Cell 6.9
Ghost in the Cell Ghost in the Cell
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2026, Indonesia / South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
Lost in the Spotlight 7.4
Lost in the Spotlight Lupa Daratan
Comedy, Drama 2025, Indonesia
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams 6.3
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, Indonesia
Dominion of Darkness 6.9
Dominion of Darkness Kuasa Gelap
Horror 2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
Borderless Fog 5.3
Borderless Fog Kabut Berduri
Crime, Drama, Detective 2024, Indonesia
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Autobiography 7.4
Autobiography Autobiography
Thriller 2022, France / Germany / Indonesia / Philippines / Poland / Qatar / Singapore
Photocopier 7.7
Photocopier Penyalin Cahaya
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2021, Indonesia
Watch trailer
Gundala 6.1
Gundala Gundala
Action, Adventure, Drama 2019, Indonesia
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