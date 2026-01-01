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Mike Lucock Mike Lucock
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Lucock

Mike Lucock

Mike Lucock

Date of Birth
19 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Ghost in the Cell 7.6
Ghost in the Cell (2026)
Lost in the Spotlight 7.4
Lost in the Spotlight (2025)
Hutang Nyawa 6.0
Hutang Nyawa (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ghost in the Cell 7.6
Ghost in the Cell Ghost in the Cell
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2026, Indonesia / South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
Lost in the Spotlight 7.4
Lost in the Spotlight Lupa Daratan
Comedy, Drama 2025, Indonesia
Hutang Nyawa 6
Hutang Nyawa Hutang Nyawa
Horror 2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
Jailangkung: Sandekala 5.8
Jailangkung: Sandekala Jailangkung: Sandekala
Horror 2022, Indonesia / South Korea
Watch trailer
Java Heat 4.9
Java Heat Java Heat
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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