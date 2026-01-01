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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Mike Lucock
Mike Lucock
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Lucock
Mike Lucock
Mike Lucock
Date of Birth
19 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Ghost in the Cell
(2026)
Tickets
7.4
Lost in the Spotlight
(2025)
6.0
Hutang Nyawa
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2022
2012
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
7.6
Ghost in the Cell
Ghost in the Cell
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2026, Indonesia / South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
Lost in the Spotlight
Lupa Daratan
Comedy, Drama
2025, Indonesia
6
Hutang Nyawa
Hutang Nyawa
Horror
2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
5.8
Jailangkung: Sandekala
Jailangkung: Sandekala
Horror
2022, Indonesia / South Korea
Watch trailer
4.9
Java Heat
Java Heat
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2012, USA
Watch trailer
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