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5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Victoria System
5.8

The Victoria System

, 2024
Le système Victoria
France / Drama / 18+
5.8

Synopsis

The film centers on David Kolski, who is overseeing the construction of the highest tower ever built in France. The developer’s constant pressure, crushing delivery delays, overworked employees… David lives in a hurry. One night, while returning home for dinner, he meets a woman of astonishing beauty who captivates him. He is mesmerized. This woman is Victoria. Ambitious and intelligent, beautiful and independent, the human resources director for a multinational company, she runs her life as the ones of her employees, with an iron hand. Immediately, David also finds himself trapped in this fascinating system.

Cast

Damien Bonnard
Damien Bonnard
David Kolski
Jeanne Balibar
Jeanne Balibar
Victoria Winter
Cédric Appietto
Cédric Appietto
Dominique
Antonia Buresi
Antonia Buresi
Gabrielle
Sharif Andoura
Jean-François
Ouassini Embarek
Ouassini Embarek
L'avocat des Koweitiens
Mohamed Brikat
Mohamed Brikat
IZM
Naama Preis
Celine Sallette
Celine Sallette
Serge Postigo
Garrel
Luu-Ly Réveille
Julia Kolski
Director Sylvain Desclous
Writer Sylvain Desclous, Éric Reinhardt, Laurette Polmanss, Laurent Bazin
Composer Florencia Di Concilio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $145,900
Production Cinéfrance Studios, Madison Films, Panache Productions
Also known as
Le système Victoria, The Victoria System, El sistema Victoria, System Wiktorii, Victoria Sistemi

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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