The film centers on David Kolski, who is overseeing the construction of the highest tower ever built in France. The developer’s constant pressure, crushing delivery delays, overworked employees… David lives in a hurry. One night, while returning home for dinner, he meets a woman of astonishing beauty who captivates him. He is mesmerized. This woman is Victoria. Ambitious and intelligent, beautiful and independent, the human resources director for a multinational company, she runs her life as the ones of her employees, with an iron hand. Immediately, David also finds himself trapped in this fascinating system.