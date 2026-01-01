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Filmography
Mohamed Brikat
Mohamed Brikat
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mohamed Brikat
Mohamed Brikat
Mohamed Brikat
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.1
The Mountain
(2022)
5.8
The Victoria System
(2024)
5.6
Mon garçon
(2017)
Filmography
5.8
The Victoria System
Le système Victoria
Drama
2024, France
6.1
The Mountain
La montagne
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2022, France / USA
5.6
Mon garçon
Mon garçon / My Son
Drama
2017, France
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