Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Naughty Curves
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Naughty Curves
7.2

Naughty Curves

, 1959
Vallatud kurvid
USSR / Comedy, Sport / 18+
Poster of Naughty Curves
7.2

Synopsis

When Vaike, a student and athlete from Tartu, arrives to Pirita-Kose-Kloostrimetsa speedway, the bikes are already racing with dizzying speeds. The same dizzying adventures will be ahead, when Vaike meets multiple-times champion Raivo, who has been dizzied with sports progress and young ladies, and with champion candidate Heino, who helps Vaike to prepare for competition. Vaike cannot “hold her horses” alone and counts for her sister Maret, who also in past have had helped her out from similar difficult situations. But this time also comes into play Maret’s fresh husband Ants, who is convinced that he no more mix up the twin sisters.

Cast

Terje Luik
Maret
Rein Aren
Raivo
Peeter Kard
Heino
Eve Kivi
Evi
Harijs Liepiņš
Ants
Jaanus Orgulas
Peeter
Rudolf Nuude
Trainer
Ants Eskola
Sports club representative
Voldemar Panso
Person with moustache
Inga Piirits
Anni
Director Kaljo Kiisk, Yuli Kun
Writer Dagmar Normet, Sandor Stern
Composer Gennadi Podelsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1959
Production Tallinna Kinostuudio
Also known as
Vallatud kurvid, Naughty Curves, Ozornye povoroty, Varo kurveja, Waghalsige Kurven, Озорные повороты, Mischievous Curves

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 November 2025

Quotes

Spectator Why are they riding so madly?
Another spectator The one who makes it first to the finish, will get a prize.
Spectator I see, material interest. But why are the others riding?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more