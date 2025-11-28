Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
8.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
8.6
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
, 2025
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
India / Family / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.6
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A rickshaw driver trapped in a farmhouse confronts his past demons while experiencing visions of Lord Krishna, who guides him through a transformative journey of self-discovery and healing.
Expand
Cast
Karan Joshi
Lalji Dhansukh Parmar
Reeva Rachh
Tulsi
Shruhad Goswami
Laalo
Anshu Joshi
Dhansukh Parmar
Kinnal Nayak
Tulsi Mother
Parul Rajyaguru
Yash Varan
Jaydeep Timaniya
Rasik
Kadecha Mishty
Khushi
Vyas Atul
Director
Ankit Sakhiya
Writer
Vicky Poornima
,
Ankit Sakhiya
,
Krushansh Vaja
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 November 2025
Release date
28 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$391,542
Production
Manifest Films, R.D Brothers Movies, Soul Sutra
Also known as
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate
More
Film rating
8.6
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 13 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree