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Poster of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
8.6

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

, 2025
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
India / Family / 18+
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Poster of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
8.6
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Synopsis

A rickshaw driver trapped in a farmhouse confronts his past demons while experiencing visions of Lord Krishna, who guides him through a transformative journey of self-discovery and healing.

Cast

Karan Joshi
Lalji Dhansukh Parmar
Reeva Rachh
Tulsi
Shruhad Goswami
Laalo
Anshu Joshi
Dhansukh Parmar
Kinnal Nayak
Tulsi Mother
Parul Rajyaguru
Yash Varan
Jaydeep Timaniya
Rasik
Kadecha Mishty
Khushi
Vyas Atul
Director Ankit Sakhiya
Writer Vicky Poornima, Ankit Sakhiya, Krushansh Vaja
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 November 2025
Release date
28 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $391,542
Production Manifest Films, R.D Brothers Movies, Soul Sutra
Also known as
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 13 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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