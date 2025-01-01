Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Рейтинги
7.5
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Cure
Cure
Cure
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Horror
Detective
Synopsis
A detective starts spiraling out of control when a wave of gruesome murders with seemingly similar bizarre circumstances is sweeping Tokyo.
Expand
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
1997
Budget
1,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross
$234,821
Production
Daiei Studios, Twins Japan
Also known as
Cure, キュア, A Cura, Cure - Kyua, Gyógymód, Istselenie, Kuracja, Leacul, Thánh chức, X圣治, X物語, Ztsilennya, Зцілення, Исцеление, 큐어, 救赎
Director
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Cast
Masato Hagiwara
Koji Yakusho
Tsuyoshi Ujiki
Anna Nakagawa
Misayo Haruki
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Kunio Mamiya
All the things that used to be inside of me... now they are all outside.
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree