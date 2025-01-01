Menu
Cure
7.5 IMDb
Cure

Cure

Cure
Synopsis

A detective starts spiraling out of control when a wave of gruesome murders with seemingly similar bizarre circumstances is sweeping Tokyo.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1997
Budget 1,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $234,821
Production Daiei Studios, Twins Japan
Also known as
Cure, キュア, A Cura, Cure - Kyua, Gyógymód, Istselenie, Kuracja, Leacul, Thánh chức, X圣治, X物語, Ztsilennya, Зцілення, Исцеление, 큐어, 救赎
Director
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Cast
Masato Hagiwara
Koji Yakusho
Tsuyoshi Ujiki
Anna Nakagawa
Misayo Haruki
Cast and Crew

7.5
7.5 IMDb
Quotes
Kunio Mamiya All the things that used to be inside of me... now they are all outside.
