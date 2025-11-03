A TV reporter and his assisstant go to a small Swiss village to do a programme with a reclusive scientist, an expert on world food shortages. During this time, an Italian immigrant worker is killed in a road crash and the reporter becomes involved in uncovering the truth about his death.
La mort de Mario Ricci, The Death of Mario Ricci, A morte de Mario Ricci, Der Tod des Mario Ricci, La morte di Mario Ricci, La muerte de Mario Ricci, Mario Ricci halála, Mario Ricci'nin Ölümü, Mario Riccis död, O thanatos tou Mario Ricci, Śmierć Maria Ricciego, Täällä kuoli Mario Ricci, Смъртта на Марио Ричи