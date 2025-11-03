Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of The Death of Mario Ricci
1 poster Tickets from 550 ₽
Kinoafisha Films The Death of Mario Ricci

The Death of Mario Ricci

La mort de Mario Ricci 18+
Tickets from 550 ₽

Synopsis

A TV reporter and his assisstant go to a small Swiss village to do a programme with a reclusive scientist, an expert on world food shortages. During this time, an Italian immigrant worker is killed in a road crash and the reporter becomes involved in uncovering the truth about his death.
Country France / Germany / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1983
Production FR 3 Cinéma, Pégase Films, Swanie Productions
Also known as
La mort de Mario Ricci, The Death of Mario Ricci, A morte de Mario Ricci, Der Tod des Mario Ricci, La morte di Mario Ricci, La muerte de Mario Ricci, Mario Ricci halála, Mario Ricci'nin Ölümü, Mario Riccis död, O thanatos tou Mario Ricci, Śmierć Maria Ricciego, Täällä kuoli Mario Ricci, Смъртта на Марио Ричи
Director
Claude Goretta
Cast
Gian Maria Volonté
Magali Noël
Heinz Bennent
Mimsy Farmer
Jean-Michel Dupuis
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
17:00 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills

«The Death of Mario Ricci» now playing

Mon 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Death of Mario Ricci? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Smolenskaya
2D, SUB
17:00 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more