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Magali Noël
Magali Noël Magali Noël
Kinoafisha Persons Magali Noël

Magali Noël

Magali Noël

Date of Birth
27 June 1931
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 June 2015
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Rififi 8.1
Rififi (1955)
La Dolce Vita 8.0
La Dolce Vita (1959)
Amarcord 7.9
Amarcord (1973)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fidelity 5.6
Fidelity La fidélité
Drama 2000, France / Portugal
The Death of Mario Ricci 6.4
The Death of Mario Ricci La mort de Mario Ricci
Drama 1983, France / Germany / Switzerland
The Meetings of Anna 7.3
The Meetings of Anna Les rendez-vous d'Anna
Drama 1978, France / Belgium / East Germany
Amarcord 7.9
Amarcord Amarcord
Comedy, Drama 1973, Italy / France
Tropic of Cancer 5.5
Tropic of Cancer Tropic of Cancer
Drama, Biography 1970, USA
Satyricon 7.1
Satyricon Fellini - Satyricon
Fantasy, Adventure, Romantic, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Comedy 1969, Italy / France
La Dolce Vita 8
La Dolce Vita La dolce vita
Drama, Comedy 1959, Italy / France
Watch trailer
Tickets
Rififi 8.1
Rififi Du rififi chez les hommes
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1955, France
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