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About
Filmography
Magali Noël
Magali Noël
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magali Noël
Magali Noël
Magali Noël
Date of Birth
27 June 1931
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 June 2015
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Rififi
(1955)
8.0
La Dolce Vita
(1959)
Tickets
7.9
Amarcord
(1973)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2000
1983
1978
1973
1970
1969
1959
1955
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
5.6
Fidelity
La fidélité
Drama
2000, France / Portugal
6.4
The Death of Mario Ricci
La mort de Mario Ricci
Drama
1983, France / Germany / Switzerland
7.3
The Meetings of Anna
Les rendez-vous d'Anna
Drama
1978, France / Belgium / East Germany
7.9
Amarcord
Amarcord
Comedy, Drama
1973, Italy / France
5.5
Tropic of Cancer
Tropic of Cancer
Drama, Biography
1970, USA
7.1
Satyricon
Fellini - Satyricon
Fantasy, Adventure, Romantic, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Comedy
1969, Italy / France
8
La Dolce Vita
La dolce vita
Drama, Comedy
1959, Italy / France
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
Rififi
Du rififi chez les hommes
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1955, France
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