Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Girl or Boy?
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Girl or Boy?

Girl or Boy?

Holka nebo kluk 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Landlord Orlický has had three failed marriages. This experience has made him a sworn enemy of all women. Only old bachelors can work on his estate, and he forces his nephew and universal heir, Ríša, to the same fate. One day, however, the uncle discovers that Ríša is secretly seeing a girl, becomes angry, and decides to remove him from his will. He has a more suitable heir in reserve: the cabaret dancer and singer Ada Bártů, a descendant of his sister, who once married against her parents' will. She has not had any contact with her relatives for years, so the old man has no idea that Ada's supposed nephew is actually his energetic and enterprising niece...
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1939
Production Slavia Film
Also known as
Holka nebo kluk, Girl or Boy?
Director
Vladimír Slavínský
Cast
Adina Mandlová
Marie Blazková
Theodor Pištěk
Václav Trégl
Ruzena Slemrová
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more