Landlord Orlický has had three failed marriages. This experience has made him a sworn enemy of all women. Only old bachelors can work on his estate, and he forces his nephew and universal heir, Ríša, to the same fate. One day, however, the uncle discovers that Ríša is secretly seeing a girl, becomes angry, and decides to remove him from his will. He has a more suitable heir in reserve: the cabaret dancer and singer Ada Bártů, a descendant of his sister, who once married against her parents' will. She has not had any contact with her relatives for years, so the old man has no idea that Ada's supposed nephew is actually his energetic and enterprising niece...