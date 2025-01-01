Menu
Poster of Secrets of a Soul
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Secrets of a Soul

Secrets of a Soul

Geheimnisse einer Seele 18+
Synopsis

Scientist Martin Fellmann is tormented by an irrational fear of knives and the irresistible compulsion to murder his wife. Driven to the brink of madness by fantastic nightmares, he encounters a psychoanalyst who offers to treat the perplexing malady.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1926
Production Neumann-Filmproduktion
Also known as
Geheimnisse einer Seele, Misterios de un alma, Drømmen, Egy lélek titkai, I misteri di un'anima, Ihmissielun salaisuudet, Le cas du professeur Mathias, Les Mystères d'une âme, Mistérios de Uma Alma, O Estranho Caso do Professor Matias, Os Mistérios de uma Alma, Secretos de un alma, Secrets of a Soul, Secrets of the Soul, Segredos de uma Alma, Tajemnice duszy, Tajna jedne duše, Tajne jedne duše, Тайны одной души, 心の不思議
Director
G. W. Pabst
Cast
Werner Krauss
Ruth Weyher
Ilka Grüning
Jack Trevor
Polikarp Pavlov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
