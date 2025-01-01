Scientist Martin Fellmann is tormented by an irrational fear of knives and the irresistible compulsion to murder his wife. Driven to the brink of madness by fantastic nightmares, he encounters a psychoanalyst who offers to treat the perplexing malady.
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 37 minutes
Production year1926
ProductionNeumann-Filmproduktion
Geheimnisse einer Seele, Misterios de un alma, Drømmen, Egy lélek titkai, I misteri di un'anima, Ihmissielun salaisuudet, Le cas du professeur Mathias, Les Mystères d'une âme, Mistérios de Uma Alma, O Estranho Caso do Professor Matias, Os Mistérios de uma Alma, Secretos de un alma, Secrets of a Soul, Secrets of the Soul, Segredos de uma Alma, Tajemnice duszy, Tajna jedne duše, Tajne jedne duše, Тайны одной души, 心の不思議