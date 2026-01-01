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About
Filmography
Lili Damita
Lili Damita
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lili Damita
Lili Damita
Lili Damita
Date of Birth
10 July 1904
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
21 March 1994
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
One Hour with You
(1932)
6.8
Secrets of a Soul
(1926)
6.7
This Is the Night
(1932)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1932
1926
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.7
This Is the Night
This Is the Night
Comedy
1932, USA
7.1
One Hour with You
One hour with you
Musical, Romantic, Comedy
1932, USA
6.8
Secrets of a Soul
Geheimnisse einer Seele
Drama
1926, Germany
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