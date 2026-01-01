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Lili Damita Lili Damita
Kinoafisha Persons Lili Damita

Lili Damita

Lili Damita

Date of Birth
10 July 1904
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
21 March 1994
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

One Hour with You 7.1
One Hour with You (1932)
Secrets of a Soul 6.8
Secrets of a Soul (1926)
This Is the Night 6.7
This Is the Night (1932)

Filmography

Genre
Year
This Is the Night 6.7
This Is the Night This Is the Night
Comedy 1932, USA
One Hour with You 7.1
One Hour with You One hour with you
Musical, Romantic, Comedy 1932, USA
Secrets of a Soul 6.8
Secrets of a Soul Geheimnisse einer Seele
Drama 1926, Germany
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