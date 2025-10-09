Menu
Your Host 18+
Four friends get trapped in a sadistic game show, forced to outwit a twisted serial killer while racing against time. Every move brings them closer to freedom or a gruesome fate.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $35,214
Production Benacus Entertainment, RNF Productions
Also known as
Your Host, Ваш ведущий
Director
DW Medoff
Cast
Jackie Earle Haley
Jackie Earle Haley
Ella-Rae Smith
Ella-Rae Smith
Jamie Flatters
David Angland
Joelle Rae
5.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
