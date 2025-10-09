Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Your Host
Your Host
Your Host
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Four friends get trapped in a sadistic game show, forced to outwit a twisted serial killer while racing against time. Every move brings them closer to freedom or a gruesome fate.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$35,214
Production
Benacus Entertainment, RNF Productions
Also known as
Your Host, Ваш ведущий
Director
DW Medoff
Cast
Jackie Earle Haley
Ella-Rae Smith
Jamie Flatters
David Angland
Joelle Rae
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree