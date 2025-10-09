Menu
Trouble Man
Trouble Man
Trouble Man
Action
Comedy
Synopsis
Jaxen, a former cop turned Atlanta PI, is hired to find missing R&B star Jahari. His investigation uncovers her disappearance is connected to a larger conspiracy, forcing him to question those around him and his own past.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025
UAE
PG15
Production
Samuel Goldwyn Films
Also known as
Trouble Man, No Rastro do Perigo, Решала
Director
Michael Jai White
Cast
Michael Jai White
Method Man
Gillian White
Levy Tran
Mike Epps
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Trouble Man
Trailer
