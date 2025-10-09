Menu
Synopsis

Jaxen, a former cop turned Atlanta PI, is hired to find missing R&B star Jahari. His investigation uncovers her disappearance is connected to a larger conspiracy, forcing him to question those around him and his own past.
Trouble Man - trailer
Trouble Man  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025 UAE PG15
Production Samuel Goldwyn Films
Also known as
Trouble Man, No Rastro do Perigo, Решала
Director
Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White
Cast
Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White
Method Man
Method Man
Gillian White
Gillian White
Levy Tran
Mike Epps
Mike Epps
Trouble Man - trailer
Trouble Man Trailer
