Waking up in an unfamiliar city, a man with no memory must confront the mysteries of his own identity. However, his desperate search to uncover the past pits him against a powerful enemy, leading to a showdown that ultimately reveals the truth.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 42 minutes
Production year2025
Online premiere1 October 2025
World premiere1 October 2025
ProductionSP Media Group
Also known as
Man with No Past, Mazisi Olmayan Adam, Um Home Sem Passado, Άνθρωπος χωρίς παρελθόν, Человек без прошлого