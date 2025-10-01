Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Man with No Past
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Man with No Past

Man with No Past

Man with No Past
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Waking up in an unfamiliar city, a man with no memory must confront the mysteries of his own identity. However, his desperate search to uncover the past pits him against a powerful enemy, leading to a showdown that ultimately reveals the truth.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 October 2025
World premiere 1 October 2025
Production SP Media Group
Also known as
Man with No Past, Mazisi Olmayan Adam, Um Home Sem Passado, Άνθρωπος χωρίς παρελθόν, Человек без прошлого
Director
James Bamford
Cast
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Marton Csokas
Marton Csokas
Charlotte Vega
Charlotte Vega
Philip Winchester
Philip Winchester
Tim Fellingham
Tim Fellingham
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more