1 poster
Minore
Minore
Minore
18+
Action
Comedy
Fantasy
Synopsis
When mysterious creatures invade a Greek seaside port, a misfit band of musicians, tourists, bodybuilders, and grannies unite to save the city in this quirky action-comedy.
Country
Greece
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
30 September 2025
World premiere
30 September 2025
Production
Ekome, Greek Film Centre (GFC), Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT)
Also known as
Minore, Creatures from Beyond, Minore - Creatures from Beyond, Μινόρε
Director
Konstantinos Koutsoliotas
Cast
Daphne Alexander
Nikol Drizi
Davide Tucci
Constantin Symsiris
Maria-Nefeli Douka
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.3
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
