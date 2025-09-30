Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Minore
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Minore

Minore

Minore 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When mysterious creatures invade a Greek seaside port, a misfit band of musicians, tourists, bodybuilders, and grannies unite to save the city in this quirky action-comedy.
Country Greece
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 September 2025
World premiere 30 September 2025
Production Ekome, Greek Film Centre (GFC), Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT)
Also known as
Minore, Creatures from Beyond, Minore - Creatures from Beyond, Μινόρε
Director
Konstantinos Koutsoliotas
Cast
Daphne Alexander
Nikol Drizi
Davide Tucci
Constantin Symsiris
Maria-Nefeli Douka
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more