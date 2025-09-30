Menu
Russian
Вазген. Последний Спарапет

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Genetic Production
Also known as
Vazgen: The Last Sparapet
Director
Aramis Tatu
Cast
Khoren Levonyan
Marjan Avetisyan
Luiza Gambaryan
Robert Hagopian
Mkhitar Avetisyan
7.9
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb
Киноафиша.инфо 30 September 2025, 21:22
Были рады прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Лус Егян 29 September 2025, 11:49
очен хороши кино прамо класс❤️‍🔥
