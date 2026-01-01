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Luisa Ghambaryan Luisa Ghambaryan
Kinoafisha Persons Luisa Ghambaryan

Luisa Ghambaryan

Luisa Ghambaryan

Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Last Sparapet 7.8
The Last Sparapet (2025)
Honey Money 7.6
Honey Money (2015)
Thank You, Dad 7.1
Thank You, Dad (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last Sparapet 7.8
The Last Sparapet Вазген. Последний Спарапет
Drama 2025, Armenia
Precious Boys 6.6
Precious Boys Precious Boys
Comedy 2025, Armenia
An Interrupted Flight 6
An Interrupted Flight An Interrupted Flight
Drama, Romantic 2015, Armenia
Watch trailer
Honey Money 7.6
Honey Money Honey Money
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Action 2015, Russia / Armenia
Watch trailer
Thank You, Dad 7.1
Thank You, Dad Thank You, Dad
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Armenia
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