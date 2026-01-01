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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luisa Ghambaryan
Luisa Ghambaryan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luisa Ghambaryan
Luisa Ghambaryan
Luisa Ghambaryan
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Last Sparapet
(2025)
7.6
Honey Money
(2015)
7.1
Thank You, Dad
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2015
2014
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
7.8
The Last Sparapet
Вазген. Последний Спарапет
Drama
2025, Armenia
6.6
Precious Boys
Precious Boys
Comedy
2025, Armenia
6
An Interrupted Flight
An Interrupted Flight
Drama, Romantic
2015, Armenia
Watch trailer
7.6
Honey Money
Honey Money
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Action
2015, Russia / Armenia
Watch trailer
7.1
Thank You, Dad
Thank You, Dad
Comedy, Romantic
2014, Armenia
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