Poster of A Normal Family
Kinoafisha Films A Normal Family

A Normal Family

Bo-tong-ui ga-jog
Synopsis

Jae-wan, a successful lawyer, takes on the case of a rich executive's son, who has purposely run over and killed a man and left his daughter seriously injured. It's Jae-wan's job to defend a murderer, just another rung on his career's golden-stepped ladder. His younger brother, on the contrary, is a scrupulous and upstanding paediatrician, who always puts the health of his patients over profit and money, often contravening the rules of the private clinic where he works. The brothers meet once a month with their wives for fine dining in expensive restaurants, but when an unexpected situation involving their teenage kids arises, their consciences are questioned and their usual dinner conversation takes an unexpected turn.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 22 November 2024
World premiere 14 September 2023
Release date
23 January 2025 Russia Иноекино
1 May 2025 Brazil
11 June 2025 France
5 June 2025 Israel 12
16 October 2024 South Korea 15
1 November 2024 Taiwan, Province of China
21 November 2024 Thailand 15
13 December 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $6,386,685
Production Hive Media, HIGROUND
Also known as
Botong-ui Gajok, A Normal Family, Bo-tong-ui ga-jog, Gia Đình Hoàn Hảo, Mishpakha Normalit, Uma Família Normal, Нормальна сім'я, Нормальная семья, 満ち足りた家族, 非普通家族
Director
Hur Jin-ho
Cast
Sol Kyung-gu
Sol Kyung-gu
Jang Dong-gun
Kim Hee-ae
Kim Hee-ae
Claudia Kim
Claudia Kim
Film Adaptations of Literary Works Film Adaptations of Literary Works

7.2 IMDb
ikolmogorova 16 September 2025, 14:01
«Нормальная семья»
(2023)
южнокорейский режиссер
Джин Хо Хо
Недавно посмотрела интересную психологическую драму, основанную на романе… Read more…
Comon 29 January 2025, 20:27
Восток дело тонкое, отсюда и заморочки на ровном месте, нашему брату не совсем понятные, хотя вроде и по делу всё вроде, но у нас как то попроще… Read more…
