After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere26 November 2024
World premiere26 November 2024
Release date
27 November 2024
Panama
ProductionCapital Arts Entertainment, Good Entertainment Inc., Netflix
Also known as
Our Little Secret, Nuestro secretito, A mi kis titkunk, Bí Mật Nhỏ Của Chúng Ta, Küçük Sırrımız, Naše malé tajemství, Nasz mały sekret, Nosso Segredinho, O Nosso Segredinho, Pikku salaisuutemme, Vår lille hemmelighet, Наш маленький секрет, Наша маленька таємниця, リトル・シークレット・イン・クリスマス, 我们的小秘密, 我瞒的圣诞, 我瞞的聖誕