Poster of Our Little Secret
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Our Little Secret

Our Little Secret

Our Little Secret 18+
Synopsis

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 26 November 2024
World premiere 26 November 2024
Release date
27 November 2024 Panama
Production Capital Arts Entertainment, Good Entertainment Inc., Netflix
Also known as
Our Little Secret, Nuestro secretito, A mi kis titkunk, Bí Mật Nhỏ Của Chúng Ta, Küçük Sırrımız, Naše malé tajemství, Nasz mały sekret, Nosso Segredinho, O Nosso Segredinho, Pikku salaisuutemme, Vår lille hemmelighet, Наш маленький секрет, Наша маленька таємниця, リトル・シークレット・イン・クリスマス, 我们的小秘密, 我瞒的圣诞, 我瞞的聖誕
Director
Stephen Herek
Cast
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Ian Harding
Ian Harding
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Jon Rudnitsky
Jon Rudnitsky
Dan Bucatinsky
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 16 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Logan Oh, no. No. Sorry. Uh... A business proposal, with Stan. Trust me, Cassie and I are nowhere near proposals yet.
Avery Oh, no, no, no, not with midterms coming up.
Stills
