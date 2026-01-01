Menu
Wonka 2
Synopsis

In 19th-century England, a young Willy Wonka ventures from his drab town to a whimsical candy factory, where his eye for wonder leads him on an enchanting adventure.
Country Great Britain / USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 17 December 2027
Release date
17 December 2027 USA
Also known as
Director
Paul King
Cast and Crew

