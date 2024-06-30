When Sandro’s father decides to devote his life to God and leaves for a monastery, the teenage introvert finds himself deprived of the fundamental certainties of life. Abandoned by his father and his mother, who is working abroad, the young man embarks on a journey of self-discovery, opening up both to a new friendship with the radical Lasha, who has ties with an ultra-right organisation, and also to the chance to explore his own sexuality. George Sikharulidze’s perceptive feature debut considers how fine the line is between the observer and the observed, and asks where contemporary post-Soviet Georgian society is heading as it hovers on the border between religious conservatism and nationalisation on the one hand, and the desire for independence and modernisation on the other. Natalia Kozáková (kviff.com)
CountryFrance / Georgia / Italy / Romania
Runtime1 hour 35 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere30 June 2024
Release date
17 September 2025
France
23 October 2025
Georgia
R
7 November 2024
Lithuania
N13
Production20 Steps Productions, Filmo 2, Ombre Rosse Film Production
Also known as
Panoptikoni, Panopticon, Look at Me, Panoptikum, 全方位凝视, 全方位凝視