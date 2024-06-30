Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Panopticon
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Panopticon

Panopticon

Panopticon 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When Sandro’s father decides to devote his life to God and leaves for a monastery, the teenage introvert finds himself deprived of the fundamental certainties of life. Abandoned by his father and his mother, who is working abroad, the young man embarks on a journey of self-discovery, opening up both to a new friendship with the radical Lasha, who has ties with an ultra-right organisation, and also to the chance to explore his own sexuality. George Sikharulidze’s perceptive feature debut considers how fine the line is between the observer and the observed, and asks where contemporary post-Soviet Georgian society is heading as it hovers on the border between religious conservatism and nationalisation on the one hand, and the desire for independence and modernisation on the other. Natalia Kozáková (kviff.com)
Country France / Georgia / Italy / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 June 2024
Release date
17 September 2025 France
23 October 2025 Georgia R
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
Production 20 Steps Productions, Filmo 2, Ombre Rosse Film Production
Also known as
Panoptikoni, Panopticon, Look at Me, Panoptikum, 全方位凝视, 全方位凝視
Director
George Sikharulidze
Cast
Malkhaz Abuladze
Data Chachua
Levan Gabrava
Salome Gelenidze
Maia Gelovani
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more