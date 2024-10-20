Menu
Poster of A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2

A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2

A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2 18+
Synopsis

Despite busy schedules causing distance, Olivia and Prince Alexander travel to Torovia for Christmas with his family. Clashing cultures between their families lead to various mishaps.
Country Australia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 20 October 2024
World premiere 20 October 2024
Production Nicely Entertainment, Screen Queensland, Jaggi Entertainment
Also known as
A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2, A Royal Proposal: A Royal in Paradise II, Božićna prosidba u zamku: Princ u raju II, Ein Prinz zu Weihnachten - Verliebt im Winterwunderland, Karácsonyi lánykérés: Király a Paradicsomban 2., Královské vánoční zásnuby: I ty jednou potkáš svého prince 2, Prosidba u božićnom dvorcu: Kraljevi u raju 2
Director
Adrian Powers
Cast
Rhiannon Fish
Mitchell Bourke
Kym Jackson
Cara McCarthy
Dirk Hunter
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
