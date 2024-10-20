A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2
A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 218+
Synopsis
Despite busy schedules causing distance, Olivia and Prince Alexander travel to Torovia for Christmas with his family. Clashing cultures between their families lead to various mishaps.
CountryAustralia
Runtime0 minute
Production year2024
Online premiere20 October 2024
World premiere20 October 2024
ProductionNicely Entertainment, Screen Queensland, Jaggi Entertainment
Also known as
A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2, A Royal Proposal: A Royal in Paradise II, Božićna prosidba u zamku: Princ u raju II, Ein Prinz zu Weihnachten - Verliebt im Winterwunderland, Karácsonyi lánykérés: Király a Paradicsomban 2., Královské vánoční zásnuby: I ty jednou potkáš svého prince 2, Prosidba u božićnom dvorcu: Kraljevi u raju 2