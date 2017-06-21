Menu
Synopsis

Rome, AD 303. Emperor Diocletian demotes his favourite, Sebastian, from captain of the palace guard to the rank of common soldier and banishes him to a remote coastal outpost where his fellow soldiers, weakened by their desires, turn to homosexual activities to satisfy their needs. Sebastian becomes the target of lust for the officer Severus, but repeatedly rejects the man's advances. Castigated for his Christian faith, he is tortured, humiliated and ultimately killed.
Country Italy / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 13 August 1976
Release date
21 June 2017 France
16 October 2008 Germany
17 December 1976 Great Britain
11 May 1978 Spain 18
Worldwide Gross $4,091
Production Cinegate, Disctac, Megalovision
Also known as
Sebastiane, Sebastian, Sebastián, Sebastijan, Sebastijonas, Szent Sebestyén, Себастьян, セバスチャン, 塞巴斯提安
Director
Paul Humfress
Derek Jarman
Cast
Leonardo Treviglio
Barney James
Neil Kennedy
Richard Warwick
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Sebastian His eyes are so beautiful. He has sky-blue eyes.
Justin What is this? What are you talking about?
Sebastian His hair is like the sun's rays.
Justin Sebastian...
Sebastian His body is golden like molten gold. This hand of his... will smooth away these wounds. Justin, he is as beautiful as the sun. This sun which caresses me... is his burning desire. He is Phoebus Apollo. The sun... is his... burning kiss.
