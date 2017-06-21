Rome, AD 303. Emperor Diocletian demotes his favourite, Sebastian, from captain of the palace guard to the rank of common soldier and banishes him to a remote coastal outpost where his fellow soldiers, weakened by their desires, turn to homosexual activities to satisfy their needs. Sebastian becomes the target of lust for the officer Severus, but repeatedly rejects the man's advances. Castigated for his Christian faith, he is tortured, humiliated and ultimately killed.
CountryItaly / Great Britain
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year1976
World premiere13 August 1976
Release date
21 June 2017
France
16 October 2008
Germany
17 December 1976
Great Britain
11 May 1978
Spain
18
Worldwide Gross$4,091
ProductionCinegate, Disctac, Megalovision
Also known as
Sebastiane, Sebastian, Sebastián, Sebastijan, Sebastijonas, Szent Sebestyén, Себастьян, セバスチャン, 塞巴斯提安
Film Reviews
Quotes
SebastianHis eyes are so beautiful. He has sky-blue eyes.
JustinWhat is this? What are you talking about?
SebastianHis hair is like the sun's rays.
JustinSebastian...
SebastianHis body is golden like molten gold. This hand of his... will smooth away these wounds. Justin, he is as beautiful as the sun. This sun which caresses me... is his burning desire. He is Phoebus Apollo. The sun... is his... burning kiss.