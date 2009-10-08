Menu
Milos Forman: What doesn't kill you...

Milos Forman: Co te nezabije... 18+
Synopsis

Why did Milos Forman have to make certain films the way he did? Where does his inner strength come from? What is the story of his life?
Country Czechia / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 1 October 2010
World premiere 8 October 2009
Release date
8 October 2009 Czechia U
2 February 2013 Denmark 15
6 October 2016 Germany
Production Bio Illusion, Pluto Film & Video
Also known as
Milos Forman: Co te nezabije..., Milos Forman - What doesn't kill you, Milos Forman: Amibe nem halsz bele..., Miloš Forman: Co cię nie zabije..., Milos Forman: What doesn't kill you..., 米洛斯·福曼：那些殺不死你的
Director
Milos Smídmajer
Cast
Milos Forman
Milos Forman
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Jean-Claude Carrière
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
