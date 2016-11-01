Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Cabbage, Potatoes and Other Demons
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Cabbage, Potatoes and Other Demons

Cabbage, Potatoes and Other Demons

Cabbage, Potatoes and Other Demons 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

1 village, 1.000 tractors, 100.000 tons of cabbages & potatoes each year - which are hardly sold and eventually destroyed. Is there any way out?
Country Germany / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 1 November 2016
Release date
24 January 2017 Romania
Production Elefant Film, Kolectiv, Ma.Ja.De Filmproduktion
Also known as
Cabbage, Potatoes and Other Demons, Des choux, des patates et d'autres démons, Kohl, Kartoffeln und andere Dämonen, Varzã, cartofi si alti demoni
Director
Serban Georgescu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more