The Last Ferry

The Last Ferry

Ostatni prom 18+
Synopsis

One of the passengers on a ship carrying Poles on a cruise in December 1981 is a dissident high school teacher sent abroad by Solidarity. He is under surveillance of the secret police, anxious to get their hands on the info that he is carrying. When the ship is in the middle of the Baltic sea, martial law is declared and the ship is militarized. The captain announces he will turn and return the home port. Many anguished passengers put the life vests on and jump into the sea, where they are picked up by two German ships. The teacher, however, decides to return to Poland and continue the struggle for freedom.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 1 December 1989
Release date
1 December 1989 Poland
Production Zespol Filmowy "Zodiak"
Also known as
Ostatni prom, Die letzte Fähre, Le dernier bac, The Last Ferry
Director
Waldemar Krzystek
Cast
Krzysztof Kolberger
Agnieszka Kowalska
Dorota Segda
Ewa Wencel
Artur Barciś
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
10 votes
6.6 IMDb
