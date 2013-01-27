Aleksander Bednarz

Menu
Date of Birth
6 January 1941
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
27 January 2013
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Day of the Wacko 8.1
Day of the Wacko (2002)
A Short Film About Killing 7.6
A Short Film About Killing (1988)
Psy 7.6
Psy (1992)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Little Rose 7
Little Rose Rózyczka
History, Romantic, Drama 2010, Poland
Day of the Wacko 8.1
Day of the Wacko Dzien swira
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2002, Poland
Psy 7.6
Psy Psy
Action, Crime, Drama 1992, Poland
Escape from the 'Liberty' Cinema 7.1
Escape from the 'Liberty' Cinema Ucieczka z kina 'Wolnosc'
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1990, Poland
The Last Schoolbell 7.2
The Last Schoolbell Ostatni dzwonek
Drama 1989, Poland
The Last Ferry 6.5
The Last Ferry Ostatni prom
Drama 1989, Poland
A Short Film About Killing 7.6
A Short Film About Killing Krotki film o zabijaniu
Crime, Drama 1988, Poland
Pearl in the Crown 7.3
Pearl in the Crown Perla w koronie
Drama 1972, Poland
