Aleksander Bednarz
Aleksander Bednarz
Date of Birth
6 January 1941
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
27 January 2013
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Day of the Wacko
(2002)
7.6
A Short Film About Killing
(1988)
7.6
Psy
(1992)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
2010
2002
1992
1990
1989
1988
1972
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
7
Little Rose
Rózyczka
History, Romantic, Drama
2010, Poland
8.1
Day of the Wacko
Dzien swira
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2002, Poland
7.6
Psy
Psy
Action, Crime, Drama
1992, Poland
7.1
Escape from the 'Liberty' Cinema
Ucieczka z kina 'Wolnosc'
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
1990, Poland
7.2
The Last Schoolbell
Ostatni dzwonek
Drama
1989, Poland
6.5
The Last Ferry
Ostatni prom
Drama
1989, Poland
7.6
A Short Film About Killing
Krotki film o zabijaniu
Crime, Drama
1988, Poland
7.3
Pearl in the Crown
Perla w koronie
Drama
1972, Poland
