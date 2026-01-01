Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fandy, ó Fandy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Fandy, ó Fandy

Fandy, ó Fandy

Fandy, ó Fandy 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Little kids, little worries, big kids, big worries, sighs many a parent often. This is no different for the mother of eighteen-year-old Frantisek, who has just graduated from high school without much glory and is about to start his first job. Fandy is still full of boyish dreams, yearns for a career as a rowing representative, competes with a friend for the favor of an admiring girl and is generally stubbornly opposed to taking life seriously.
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 1 December 1983
Release date
1 December 1983 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Fandy, ó Fandy, Fele-barát-nőm, Franzi, oh Franzi!
Director
Karel Kachyňa
Cast
Bohumir Stary
Dana Medřická
Stanislava Coufalová
Zuzana Hradecká
Jiří Menzel
Jiří Menzel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more