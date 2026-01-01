Little kids, little worries, big kids, big worries, sighs many a parent often. This is no different for the mother of eighteen-year-old Frantisek, who has just graduated from high school without much glory and is about to start his first job. Fandy is still full of boyish dreams, yearns for a career as a rowing representative, competes with a friend for the favor of an admiring girl and is generally stubbornly opposed to taking life seriously.
CountryCzechoslovakia
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year1983
World premiere1 December 1983
Release date
1 December 1983
Czechoslovakia
ProductionFilmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Fandy, ó Fandy, Fele-barát-nőm, Franzi, oh Franzi!