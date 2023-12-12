Menu
Poster of The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker

The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker

18+
Synopsis

Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure once everyone else is tucked up in bed. Marvel at the brilliance of Tchaikovsky's score, as Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets. Peter Wright's much-loved production for The Royal Ballet, with gorgeous period designs by Julia Trevelyan Oman, keeps true to the spirit of this festive ballet classic, combining the thrill of the fairy tale with spectacular dancing.

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 December 2023
Release date
17 December 2024 Croatia
17 December 2024 Czechia
19 December 2024 Finland Luok_vap
12 December 2023 Serbia

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Stills
