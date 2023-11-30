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Площадки
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Separation
7.0
Separation
, 2023
Separation
Turkey / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.0
Cast
Mehmet Ali Izolu
Halil Demir
Çiçek Tekdemir
Serbest Kalkan
Director
Hasan Demirtaş
Writer
Hasan Demirtaş
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
30 November 2023
Release date
21 April 2024
Russia
30 November 2023
Italy
15 July 2024
Japan
Production
Demtas Film
Also known as
Separation, Разлука
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
14
votes
8
IMDb
Showtimes
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