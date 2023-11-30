Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Separation
7.0

Separation

, 2023
Separation
Turkey / Drama / 18+
7.0

Cast

Mehmet Ali Izolu
Halil Demir
Çiçek Tekdemir
Serbest Kalkan
Director Hasan Demirtaş
Writer Hasan Demirtaş
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 November 2023
Release date
21 April 2024 Russia
30 November 2023 Italy
15 July 2024 Japan
Production Demtas Film
Also known as
Separation, Разлука

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more