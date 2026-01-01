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Pueblo
Pueblo
, 1981
Pueblo
Czechoslovakia / Drama, History, War / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Jiří Adamíra
Otakar Brousek
Radoslav Brzobohatý
Eduard Cupák
Radovan Lukavský
Václav Mareš
Evelyna Steimarová
Josef Vinklár
Vlastimil Fisar
Jirí Kaluzný
Vladimír Kratina
Porucík Greig
Svatopluk Matyás
Director
Jirí Svoboda
Writer
Stanley R. Greenberg
Composer
Vadim Petrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1981
Production
Ceskoslovenská Televize
Also known as
Pueblo
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0.0
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