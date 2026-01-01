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Kinoafisha Films Pueblo

Pueblo

, 1981
Pueblo
Czechoslovakia / Drama, History, War / 18+

Cast

Jiří Adamíra
Otakar Brousek
Radoslav Brzobohatý
Eduard Cupák
Radovan Lukavský
Václav Mareš
Evelyna Steimarová
Josef Vinklár
Vlastimil Fisar
Jirí Kaluzný
Vladimír Kratina
Porucík Greig
Svatopluk Matyás
Director Jirí Svoboda
Writer Stanley R. Greenberg
Composer Vadim Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1981
Production Ceskoslovenská Televize
Also known as
Pueblo

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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