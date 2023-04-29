Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of GG Bond: Racing 72H
Poster of GG Bond: Racing 72H
Рейтинги
8.0 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films GG Bond: Racing 72H

GG Bond: Racing 72H

GG Bond: Racing 72H 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

GG Bond invited to attend the opening ceremony of the floating Racing City. However, he receives an urgent mission: the perpetual stone, which supports the city on the float, is stolen and GG Bond must find the stone within 72 hours.
GG Bond: Racing 72H - trailer in russian
GG Bond: Racing 72H  trailer in russian
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 April 2023
Release date
19 September 2024 Russia Cinemaus Studio
29 April 2023 China
Worldwide Gross $6,591
Production Winsing Animation
Also known as
GG Bond: Racing 72H, Супергонки
Director
Yu Zhong
Cast
Liang Jingjing
Lu Shuang
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
GG Bond: Racing 72H - trailer in russian
GG Bond: Racing 72H Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more