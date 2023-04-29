Menu
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
8.0
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Best Animated Films
GG Bond: Racing 72H
GG Bond: Racing 72H
GG Bond: Racing 72H
Animation
Synopsis
GG Bond invited to attend the opening ceremony of the floating Racing City. However, he receives an urgent mission: the perpetual stone, which supports the city on the float, is stolen and GG Bond must find the stone within 72 hours.
GG Bond: Racing 72H
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
29 April 2023
Release date
19 September 2024
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
29 April 2023
China
Worldwide Gross
$6,591
Production
Winsing Animation
Also known as
GG Bond: Racing 72H, Супергонки
Director
Yu Zhong
Cast
Liang Jingjing
Lu Shuang
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
8.0
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
GG Bond: Racing 72H
Trailer in russian
Stills
