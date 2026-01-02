Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Films
Soulm8te
Soulm8te
Soulm8te
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Sci-Fi
Going
0
Not going
0
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
2 January 2026
Release date
8 January 2026
Croatia
o.A.
2 January 2026
USA
Production
Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions
Also known as
SOULM8TE
Director
Kate Dolan
Cast
Valerie Hanna
Claudia Doumit
David Rysdahl
Lily Sullivan
Oliver Cooper
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Soulm8te
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
