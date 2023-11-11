Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Pelikan Blue
Pelikan Blue
Kék Pelikan
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Documentary
Synopsis
Hungary, 1990s. Travel abroad is finally possible, but unaffordable. By forging international train tickets, three young people get to know the world.
Expand
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
11 November 2023
Release date
4 April 2024
Hungary
8 October 2024
Lithuania
N13
9 October 2025
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$146,102
Production
Cinemon Entertainment, Umbrella
Also known as
Kék Pelikan, Pelikan Blue, Μπλε καρμπόν, Синий пеликан, 逃票俱樂部
Director
László Csáki
Cast
Nóra Trokán
Szabolcs Thuróczy
Renátó Olasz
Gábor Csőre
Vivien Rujder
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree