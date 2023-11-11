Menu
Poster of Pelikan Blue
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Pelikan Blue

Pelikan Blue

Kék Pelikan 18+
Synopsis

Hungary, 1990s. Travel abroad is finally possible, but unaffordable. By forging international train tickets, three young people get to know the world.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 11 November 2023
Release date
4 April 2024 Hungary
8 October 2024 Lithuania N13
9 October 2025 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $146,102
Production Cinemon Entertainment, Umbrella
Also known as
Kék Pelikan, Pelikan Blue, Μπλε καρμπόν, Синий пеликан, 逃票俱樂部
Director
László Csáki
Cast
Nóra Trokán
Szabolcs Thuróczy
Renátó Olasz
Gábor Csőre
Vivien Rujder
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
